Following news of Cassandra Ventura, also known as singer Cassie, filing a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging rape and physical abuse, new developments have surfaced surrounding the producer and rapper. According to TMZ, Diddy is currently the subject of a secret NYPD investigation.

It is unclear if this alleged investigation is in relation to Cassie, however, the publication reports that there is strong evidence that the complaint leading to the investigation involves sexual assault.

According to TMZ, the publication was informed by law enforcement that there is an open case at NYPD with the name, “Sean Combs,” and said case is an active case. However, the case file is reportedly locked, “essentially meaning it’s a sensitive case where access is restricted.”

NYPD issued a statement to TMZ, saying, “The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors.”

Based on the statement, TMZ gathers that authorities may be speaking with more than one alleged victim.

The publication has also looked into law enforcement in other jurisdictions, including Miami, Beverly Hills, and Los Angeles, however, have found that no police report has been filed pertaining to Cassie or Diddy, and no other investigations have been launched.