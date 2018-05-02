Jason Frank Rothenberg

It’s only been a little over a year since Dirty Projectors returned with their acclaimed self-titled album, but the Brooklyn-bred indie rockers are already back again. Today, the band has announced they are dropping a brand new record this Summer. Titled Lamp Lit Prose, the latest from Dirty Projectors is scheduled to drop on July 13. The new album features contributions from some of the buzziest names in music today, including Syd, Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes, Haim, and Rostam to name a few.

To give their fans a taste of what they can expect from their latest project, today the band has also pulled the curtain off that album’s lead single, a funky, off-kilter tracks titled “Break-Thru.”

You can check out the band’s first single “Break-Thru” in the video above and their full run of North American tour dates below.

05/12 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box

05/13 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM

05/15 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

05/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In

05/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

05/22 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/26 — Montreal, QC @ Belmont

05/27 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

05/29 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/30 — New York, NY @ Public Arts

06/01 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic

06/03 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

06/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

Lamp Lit Prose will be out July 13, via Domino. Pre-order it here.