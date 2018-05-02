It’s only been a little over a year since Dirty Projectors returned with their acclaimed self-titled album, but the Brooklyn-bred indie rockers are already back again. Today, the band has announced they are dropping a brand new record this Summer. Titled Lamp Lit Prose, the latest from Dirty Projectors is scheduled to drop on July 13. The new album features contributions from some of the buzziest names in music today, including Syd, Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes, Haim, and Rostam to name a few.
To give their fans a taste of what they can expect from their latest project, today the band has also pulled the curtain off that album’s lead single, a funky, off-kilter tracks titled “Break-Thru.”
You can check out the band’s first single “Break-Thru” in the video above and their full run of North American tour dates below.
05/12 — San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/13 — Arcosanti, AZ @ FORM
05/15 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
05/18 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
05/19 — Nashville, TN @ Exit In
05/21 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
05/22 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/25 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
05/26 — Montreal, QC @ Belmont
05/27 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
05/29 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/30 — New York, NY @ Public Arts
06/01 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Roots Picnic
06/03 — New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
06/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/17 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
06/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
Lamp Lit Prose will be out July 13, via Domino. Pre-order it here.
Join The Discussion: Log In With