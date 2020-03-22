With many sectors of the nation practicing social distancing in response to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, it could be easy to feel hopeless, overwhelmed, or isolated as millions of Americans hunker down in hopes of slowing the virus’ spread. Fortunately, a number of folks are doing their best to keep us all entertained and encouraged.

None is having more success than DJ D-Nice, the iconic hip-hop figure who began as a member of Boogie Down Productions in the 1980s and discovered Kid Rock in 1998. The “Club Quarantine” edition of his weekly Home School livestream taking place right now on his Instagram is bringing musical upliftment to over 50,000 users on Instagram as he plays hits ranging three decades, often themed to the latest high-profile guest to join the stream.

The well-established hip-hop DJ has been joined by celebrities including Alicia Keys, Diddy, Oprah, Will Smith, Missy Elliott, and even Michelle Obama. CNN reports that Janet Jackson, Common, John Legend, Big Daddy Kane, and more have entered the chat, with a few even splitting the livestream picture with D-Nice during the live DJ set. Meanwhile, the DJ himself has shouted out the various high-profile entries to the chat, including several in a “thank you” post on his main feed.

