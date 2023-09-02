During Beyoncé’s Renaissance show tonight as the first of her Los Angeles dates at SoFi Stadium, she brought DJ Khaled as a special guest to entertain and energize the crowd before her set even started.

And he too had some surprises in store. During DJ Khaled’s set, he brought out even more famous faces, including 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Offset, and Lil Wayne, to perform with him.

DJ Khaled treated the audience to some of his biggest songs, including “All I Do Is Win.” Wiz Khalifa played “Young, Wild, & Free,” as the two sung along to the carefree track.

Wiz Khalifa joining the party before Beyonce toooo pic.twitter.com/ymmr0LpI5X — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 2, 2023

Later on in the set, Leray performed her hit song, “Players,” which got a boost in popularity through TikTok. (She was also an Uproxx cover star.)

Fans attending Beyoncé’s SoFi Stadium show tomorrow (Sept. 2) will also get a chance to see DJ Khaled as an opening act — possibly with new and/or returning special guests to join him. He had first revealed the news through Instagram.

“I’m telling you now GET THERE AT 7 PM!” DJ Khaled captioned his post from earlier this afternoon. “Trust me! History in the making!”

Check out some more clips from DJ Khaled’s opening set at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour below.

DJ Khaled bringing out 2 Chainz to open for Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/f9cbCY3qHR — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 2, 2023

Offset in the house too! Lil Wayne was the finale but his mic delay made him peace out early, not gonna post video of that. Beyoncé up next! Really fun stuff from DJ Khaled. pic.twitter.com/n9JiqTxQ6F — Philip Cosores (@Philip_Cosores) September 2, 2023

