DJ Khaled 2022
Getty Image
Music

DJ Khaled Opened Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Show And Brought 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, And More Surprise Guests

During Beyoncé’s Renaissance show tonight as the first of her Los Angeles dates at SoFi Stadium, she brought DJ Khaled as a special guest to entertain and energize the crowd before her set even started.

And he too had some surprises in store. During DJ Khaled’s set, he brought out even more famous faces, including 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, Offset, and Lil Wayne, to perform with him.

DJ Khaled treated the audience to some of his biggest songs, including “All I Do Is Win.” Wiz Khalifa played “Young, Wild, & Free,” as the two sung along to the carefree track.

Later on in the set, Leray performed her hit song, “Players,” which got a boost in popularity through TikTok. (She was also an Uproxx cover star.)

Fans attending Beyoncé’s SoFi Stadium show tomorrow (Sept. 2) will also get a chance to see DJ Khaled as an opening act — possibly with new and/or returning special guests to join him. He had first revealed the news through Instagram.

“I’m telling you now GET THERE AT 7 PM!” DJ Khaled captioned his post from earlier this afternoon. “Trust me! History in the making!”

Check out some more clips from DJ Khaled’s opening set at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of August 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×