Where Is Rideshare At SoFi Stadium For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour?’

Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance Tour to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium — and with it, a crowd that will be looking for ways to get home after. For those who are planning on taking a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft once the concert ends, they might be wondering where on the stadium grounds it will be. Thankfully, we have you covered.

Here’s what to know: For getting dropped off, fans will arrive on the northbound curb of Kareem Court — according to SoFi’s website. Then, post-show pickup will happen on Kareem Court and Manchester Boulevard. They also have a helpful map for fans available here.

Fans that are coming out of town and flying into LAX also have the possibility to reserve an Uber that will take them directly to SoFi Stadium. According to Uber’s website, the ride is about twenty minutes for $33 approximately. Find more information on this here.

Beyoncé will be playing for three nights at SoFi, including September 1, 2, and on her birthday, September 4. In honor of Virgo season, the star recently requested that attendees wear silver to imitate a disco ball to all of her concerts through September 22. The remaining tickets and list of more tour dates can be found here.