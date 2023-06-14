Wiz Khalifa is busy preparing for his High School Reunion Tour with Snoop Dogg, but not too busy to share his surprise mixtape, See Ya. The mixtape arrived today featuring 25 new songs with guest appearances from Chevy Woods, Lil Vada, and Young Deji. Wiz had been teasing a project for a while, dropping songs such as “Peace And Love,” “Why Not Not Why,” “What Would I Do,” and “Close Frame,” all of which are included on See Ya.

While See Ya constitutes Wiz’s first brand-new release of the year, in February, he reissued his 2008 mixtape Star Power for DSPs following three releases in 2022: Stoner’s Night with Juicy J, Full Court Press with Girl Talk, Big KRIT, and Smoke DZA, and Multiverse, as well as a deluxe edition of the latter.

See Ya is out now via Taylor Gang Ent. You can check out the video for “Close Frame” above and the High School Reunion Tour dates below.

7/7 –- Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

7/8 -– Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7/9 –- Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

7/11 -– Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/12 -– Denver @ Ball Arena

7/15 -– Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

7/16 -– St. Louis – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @ St. Louis

7/18 -– Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/20 -– Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

7/21 –- Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

7/23 -– Clarkston @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/26 –- Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

7/28 –- Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

7/29 -– Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

7/30 -– Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/1 -– Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/2 -– Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/4 -– Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

8/5 -– Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8/6 -– Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/8 -– Charlotte @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/9 –- Atlanta @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

8/11 –- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/12 -– Tampa @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/15 –- New Orleans @ Smoothie King Center

8/18 -– Austin @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/19 -– Houston @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/20 -– Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/22 –- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/23 -– Phoenix @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/25 -– Sacramento, Calif.@– Golden 1 Center

8/26 -– Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

8/27 –- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre