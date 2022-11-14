DJ Khaled has always been known for baring his soul when it comes to chatting about his music, but this time he seemed to share a little more than fans were expecting to see — his butt.

Over the weekend, the DJ/producer posted a clip on his Instagram Story where he could be seen playing basketball. During the footage, we can see Khaled take flight as he rushes to the hoop to make a dunk. The only thing is, he had a bit of a plumber’s crack going.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their thoughts about seeing the “Staying Alive” artist bare it all. The Twitter timeline was instantly flooded with all kinds of memes and reactions to the moment.

“We not the best,” one person hilariously wrote.

Many folks were even questioning what led Khaled to make the post in the first place: “Why was he willing to post this?” another person tweeted.

Still, it’s important to note that while some of the jabs were funny, many were flat-out mean and reeked of fatphobia. And in a day and age where body positivity for all sizes has become increasingly more important in media and entertainment, it’s time we leave the fat jokes in the past.

When it comes to music, this past August, Khaled dropped his thirteenth studio album, God Did, with features from hip-hop legends such as Jay-Z and some of the hottest artists out right now, such as Latto, City Girls, Lil Durk, Quavo, Takeoff, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick, and more.