While parts of the nation have re-opened, the pandemic isn’t over. The Delta variant is causing cases to surge, forcing many states to scale things back. Even people who’ve been vaccinated have reported getting relatively mild cases of the disease. One of them is DJ Khaled.

The producer broke the news on Instagram. “Fanluv, all our friends and family,” he wrote. “Thank you for your calls and prayers! My family and I recovered from COVID and we’re all good now! God is the greatest! God loves us and we love God!” Khaled, who is married to his wife Nicole Tuck, the mother of their two children 4-year-old Asahd and 8-month-old Aalam, did not reveal which member(s) in his family came down with the virus. In the caption, he expressed gratitude to those who helped them.

“Thank you, grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I! Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself,” he wrote. “Thank you to DOCTORS, thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen, thank you Rosa, thank you to my WE THE BEST team, my management ROCNATION, and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while me and my family focused on recovery.” He concluded with a reminder to “be safe out there.”