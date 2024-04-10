Hot97 DJ Mister Cee Has Reportedly Died At The Age Of 57

Calvin LeBrun, better known as Mister Cee or DJ Mister Cee, a high-profile personality for New York radio station Hot97, has reportedly died at the age of 57, according to multiple New York hip-hop personalities including MC Lyte and former colleague Peter Rosenberg.

We have lost the iconic Mister Cee. I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee. — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) April 10, 2024

Cee rose to fame in the pioneering Golden Era of the late ’80s when he worked alongside Brooklyn rapper Big Daddy Kane on his groundbreaking debut album, Long Live The Kane. Cee was also widely credited with being one of the first supporters of The Notorious B.I.G., promoting Biggie’s 1991 demo tape; his support is credited for The Source giving Big early publicity via its “Unsigned Hype” column, which led to Sean “Diddy” Combs hearing the tape and signing Biggie to Uptown, then to the newly formed Bad Boy Records.

Cee became the focal point for a heated debate about sexuality in hip-hop when he was arrested for picking up prostitutes in 2011 — either drag queens or trans women (it’s a little unclear, as coverage back then was less… “enlightened”) — and the controversy sparked widespread discussion across the hip-hop blogosphere. In May 2013, he went on-air to deny being gay but admit to enjoying “fellatio with a transsexual: a man that looks like a woman.” Again, the language of the time was a lot less precise and discussion was a bit rougher — although not by much (see: J. Cole’s “Pi” verse).

Although no cause of death for Mister Cee has been reported, social media is already alight with respectful homages and well-wishes for his family, friends, and former co-workers at Hot97. He’s got a legacy set in stone, and he will be missed.