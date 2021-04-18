DMX has received a number of tributes from fans and celebrities — both in and outside the music world — from all corners since his unfortunate death on April 9. Some members of his family, including his daughter and ex-wife, have also shared individual messages and tributes to the late rapper and the latest one arrives from his fiancée Desiree Lindstorm. In a post on Instagram, she reflected on the first night they met and how their love grew from there.

“The first night we met and you held me close,” she said. “I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love…truly my everything.” She added, “Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons…forever X.” DMX and Lindstorm had one child together, their 4-year-old son Exodus. The rapper proposed to her back in 2019 during their son’s third birthday party in what was an extremely sweet moment.

The news comes after the rapper’s family announced that a public memorial would be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 24. Unfortunately for those who hoped to attend the service, DMX’s family has chosen to limit the event to only close friends and family. Despite this, the memorial will be livestreamed for people to watch.

You can view the post from Lindstorm above.