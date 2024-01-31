Do Drake And Bobbi Althoff Have Beef?

Over the past few months, internet users have discovered Bobbi Althoff — a social media personality who gained traction by interviewing rappers like Drake and more celebrities. Her deadpan personality raised questions as to whether she actually liked the people she was speaking to.

This was elevated when fans had noticed that Drake unfollowed Althoff shortly after their interview, as she had also been spotted at his concert — in a viral moment where she does the same deadpan expression. Their interview was also eventually removed.

Here’s what to know.