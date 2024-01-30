Drake and J. Cole may have pushed back the starting date of their It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? tour, but anticipation to see the “First Person Shooter” rappers together is still sky high.

Fortunately for fans who had to wait on grabbing tickets for whatever reason, that doesn’t mean the tour is sold out. Checking out Ticketmaster, it appears that quite a few tickets are still available, so if your bank account was still recovering from the holidays, it looks like you might still get an opportunity to see them perform “Evil Ways” live in your city.

What Are The Dates For The ‘It’s All A Blur — Big As The What?’ Tour

2/2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

2/4 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

2/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

2/8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

2/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

2/13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

2/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

2/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

2/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

2/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

2/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

2/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

2/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

2/28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

3/2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

3/3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

3/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

3/6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

3/7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

3/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

3/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

3/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

3/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

3/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

3/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

3/24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

3/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~

4/4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

4/5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

4/8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ~

4/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

4/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole