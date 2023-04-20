How Doechii’s Debut Coachella Performance Came Together In Two Weeks

Doechii has always been a phenomenal performer. After experiencing her pop out at Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning listening in 2021 where I had to ask multiple people “Who is that?,” she dazzled at her own listening where she put on what can only be described as a performance art show for an eye-captivating performance of her song “Crazy,” complete with sticks and electrifying choreography. @uproxx who’s been loving Crazy ✋🏾 @iamdoechii #doechii #crazy #newmusic ♬ original sound – UPROXX Music Three years later, Doechii is impressing at Coachella and this time around I, along with the audience who for some may have been their first introduction to the TDE talent, got to know the rising star a little better. As the sun began to set, she opened up to thousands with not only her music but also some things about herself. Like, she’s from Tampa, Florida and that’s why she’s the Swamp Princess. I got the blessing to speak to Doechii after her performance to learn even more about her and all the ingredients that came together for her Coachella debut. “I went to a performing arts high school, so a lot of my background came from just my experience and my training there,” Doechii told Uproxx backstage. “So a lot of that kind of prepared me for Coachella right now. I had a dope high school experience. It was like High School Musical.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) And it makes sense. Everything Doechii does is with precision. “I was in chorus, and I also did the jazz musical tech,” she added. “I learned how to write music and music theory.”

We also learn that “Crazy” is a song inspired by a few women in the music industry who people labeled as crazy when they were on the rise and a super meaningful. “It was Missy Elliott, myself, and Nicki Minaj. I think just those women and how they came up in their careers, a lot of people didn’t really believe in them at first. That resonates with me because I feel like that was me in the beginning of my career. I just felt like it was nice to pay homage to them.” To prep for Coachella, Doechii and her team developed the concept months ahead and rehearsed for two weeks straight. “My band and I, and my background dancers, we rehearsed every day for two weeks,” she said. “And we just prepared, worked hard, and that’s how we got the show.” From her blazing energy to her coordinated outfit with the matching contacts, everything was immaculate about her show. The energy she shared with the audience was majestic and divined with the rhythms of her unreleased track “Pacer” (#droppacer) and a slower song titled “Stress,” to which she offered a short 3-breath meditation session after. View this post on Instagram A post shared by UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) “Sometimes you just feel it in the moment, and you just need to take a breath,” she said. “That’s it. I feel like I do that all the time. Just take a breath. So why not do it on stage?” As far as “Pacer,” apparently it’s coming but she wouldn’t tell me when (I tried ya’ll). “I can’t tell you,” she asserted. “We haven’t announced the date yet.” Of course, I probed about the album, and yet — “Album? Can’t tell you.” But, there’s a tour and 2023 is looking like that year. “It’s going to come out this year for sure. It’s almost done. So it’s definitely going to come out this year. I’m just not going to release the date,” she reiterated to me. “Look forward to the album, look forward to a tour this year, and I’ll actually be on Pharrell’s festival (Something In The Water).”