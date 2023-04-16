The closing day of Coachella’s first weekend is getting ready to begin. With Frank Ocean making his epic return as the evening’s headliner, tens of thousands of avid music lovers have made the Empire Polo Ground their temporary home. Many opening acts and first-time performers are taking advantage of all the eyes on them both in-person and via the festival’s YouTube stream. Indie pop band Muna debuted a new song during their set, and so did the Swamp Princess herself, Doechii.

Always listening intently to what fans want, the rapper gave fans a taste of what new music she has slated to come down the pipeline. In video footage captured by our very own Cherise Johnson, Doechii teases pieces of a new song. The high-energy track blends together punk and rap elements, making it the perfect rager ready to dominate the mosh pit track.

“That’s it! Just a little taste,” as she cues her DJ to end the track. “And that song is called ‘Pacer,'” declares the musician.

doechii just previewed new music @coachella and started shouting open it up. ngl i got nervous af 😭#droppacer tho pic.twitter.com/qpeaKvClH5 — cherise johnson (@yourCheriseAmor) April 14, 2023

Doechii also carved out a moment during her Coachella set to pay homage to Beyoncé rapping her song, “Heated,” which was featured on her record-breaking album Renaissance.

View Doechii’s entire Coachella set list on Friday (April 14), according to Setlist.fm below.