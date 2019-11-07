Doja Cat’s Racy ‘Cyber Sex’ Video Celebrates Digital Intimacy

Doja Cat surprised fans this morning with the release of her sophomore album, Hot Pink, and with it, she also released the video for the album’s first single, “Cyber Sex.” The song and video celebrate the modern conveniences of technology, with one scene emulating camgirl websites and another featuring Doja as a mad scientist custom-designing the man of her dreams. “Wish you were here right now,” she croons on the hook. “I wanna get freaky on camera.”

Hot Pink arrives just 18 months after Doja’s debut album Amala and the intervening year has seen the LA-born star skyrocket in popularity, get “canceled” by fans dredging up old tweets, and bounce back with an assist from 2018’s reigning comeback king, Tyga. While Amala wound up being largely overlooked on its release, Doja became a viral sensation when her song “Mooo!” captured the internet’s attention with its silly, DIY video and catchy but secretly smart lyrics.

After those old tweets resurfaced, Doja did what many stars may want to take note of — she apologized, continued touring, and dropped back-to-back hits to win back their approval. First “Tia Tamera” with Rico Nasty, then “Juicy” with Tyga became hits in their own right and showed that Doja Cat wasn’t going anywhere. With Hot Pink, she might just solidify her spot for a good long while.

Hot Pink is out now via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. It features Gucci Mane, Smino, and Tyga and you can get it here.