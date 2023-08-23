Over the past month or so, Doja Cat has had a combative relationship with some of her fans. She criticized fans who might be too enthusiastic, after which she lost a quarter million Instagram followers. She’s not sweating that, though, as she later explained, “Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I’ve defeated a large beast that’s been holding me down for so long. And it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was. I feel free.”

Now she’s spoken a bit more on that thread in some new Instagram Story posts.

Last night (August 22), Doja shared an Instagram Story that read, “‘When you die, nobody is going to give a f*ck what you tweeted.’ – Gaga.” (Per NME, the quote comes from a 2014 SXSW performance and to be precise, Lady Gaga actually said, “When you leave this Earth, no one’s gonna give a f*ck what you tweeted.”)

In another Story, Doja wrote, “All that matters to me is that my fans know who I am and the others are stuck trying to figure out.”

Beyond that, she also appeared to tease something new coming soon. She shared a photo of a human shadow (hers, presumably) on the wall. The figure strikes a pose while sporting devil horns and a protruding spine. The post caption reads, “9.1.23 [hourglass emoji].”