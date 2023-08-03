So far, Doja Cat has shared “Attention” from her upcoming album, and now we know when further tastes of it are set to arrive (beyond “Paint The Town Red,” which is set to drop tonight): Doja plans to premiere new music during The Victoria’s Secret World Tour.

World Tour is part fashion show, part documentary, and it’s currently scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on September 26.

Of new music, Doja told Harper’s Bazaar, “I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before. So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

Doja also said, “Victoria’s Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today. Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience. My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years, but I’ve always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself. To me, sexy is being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am. Being a part of the Tour really helped connect me with that.”