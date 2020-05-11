Getty Image
Music

Even Nicki Minaj Wants Doja Cat To Follow Through On Her Promised ‘Say So’ Celebration

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Back when the remix for her hit single “Say So” with Nicki Minaj dropped, Doja Cat joked that if the song reached No. 1, she would flash fans in celebration, writing: “If ‘Say So’ hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard.” A couple of days later, she doubled down: “These boobs ain’t gonna show themselves you guys,” she joked. “Stream ‘Say So!'”

Now, after almost a full day of “Billboard Hot 100″ trending on Twitter in honor of the neck-and-neck race for No. 1 between the remixes of “Say So” and “Savage,” Doja and Nicki celebrated their victory as “Say So” came out on top — but not quite in the way fans hoped for. Even Nicki jumped on the bandwagon of Twitter users jabbing Doja to follow through, wondering, “What time r u showing ur boobs?”

Of course, Doja never actually had any real intention of freeing her nipples in exchange for those streams, even admitting as much during a celebratory livestream on Instagram. That didn’t stop some fans from feeling a little entitled and of course, the jokes came rolling in on Twitter almost as soon as she said it, even jokingly resurrecting the #dojacatisoverparty hashtag originally started by the Barbz before it was announced the two stars were collaborating.

Meanwhile, in a twist, Rolling Stone‘s newer, purportedly more accurate charts list Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyonce as the true winner. However, until Rolling Stone‘s chart has a similar history behind it to Billboard‘s, it seems Meg will have to wait for her first No. 1 celebration — hopefully, she won’t end up as disappointed as Doja’s “simps.”

See the whole hilarious tweet spree above.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts For Anyone Longing To Hit The Road Again
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×