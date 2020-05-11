Back when the remix for her hit single “Say So” with Nicki Minaj dropped, Doja Cat joked that if the song reached No. 1, she would flash fans in celebration, writing: “If ‘Say So’ hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard.” A couple of days later, she doubled down: “These boobs ain’t gonna show themselves you guys,” she joked. “Stream ‘Say So!'”

If say so hits #1 I’ll show you guys my boobs really hard — SAY SO FEAT. NICKI MINAJ OUT NOW! (@DojaCat) May 6, 2020

These boobs ain’t gonna show themselves you guys. Stream say so !!!!!!! https://t.co/UHQ7ET7xq2 — SAY SO FEAT. NICKI MINAJ OUT NOW! (@DojaCat) May 7, 2020

Now, after almost a full day of “Billboard Hot 100″ trending on Twitter in honor of the neck-and-neck race for No. 1 between the remixes of “Say So” and “Savage,” Doja and Nicki celebrated their victory as “Say So” came out on top — but not quite in the way fans hoped for. Even Nicki jumped on the bandwagon of Twitter users jabbing Doja to follow through, wondering, “What time r u showing ur boobs?”

I love you so much. Omg. Barbz you’re just 🥺. You just never cease to amaze me. You never stop making me proud. I saw everything u guys did this past week. Barbz & Kittenz made history. Love you @DojaCat thanks for thinking of me for this moment. What time r u showing ur boobs? — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 11, 2020

Of course, Doja never actually had any real intention of freeing her nipples in exchange for those streams, even admitting as much during a celebratory livestream on Instagram. That didn’t stop some fans from feeling a little entitled and of course, the jokes came rolling in on Twitter almost as soon as she said it, even jokingly resurrecting the #dojacatisoverparty hashtag originally started by the Barbz before it was announced the two stars were collaborating.

Doja thanking Nicki Minaj and the Barbz 💕 pic.twitter.com/SGs80yeuQP — Doja Crave (@DojaCrave) May 11, 2020

All the horny niggas after getting Doja Cat to #1 pic.twitter.com/YS4JjBnIeE — Likkle Barri. (@ass_barri) May 11, 2020

Taking back all the streams I gave Doja Cat pic.twitter.com/TnTqrvdiFV — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) May 11, 2020

Lord please punish all the simps that got Doja Cat to #1. Amen 🙏🏾 #dojacatisoverparty pic.twitter.com/xYrG4AEThr — GrindingFinesser❄ (@GrindThatCougar) May 11, 2020

Found out Doja not gon "show us her boobs real hard". How could she do this? I'll shan't forget this betrayal. pic.twitter.com/yj3BhZltsL — 𝓳 ² (@jierisu) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, in a twist, Rolling Stone‘s newer, purportedly more accurate charts list Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyonce as the true winner. However, until Rolling Stone‘s chart has a similar history behind it to Billboard‘s, it seems Meg will have to wait for her first No. 1 celebration — hopefully, she won’t end up as disappointed as Doja’s “simps.”

