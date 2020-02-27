Doja Cat Embraces Disco In A Glittery Performance Of ‘Say So’ On ‘Fallon’

Doja Cat‘s breakout record Hot Pink arrived in November, but the singer isn’t done with releases. To celebrate the newly-released video to her hit track “Say So,” Doja Cat stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon for a retro performance of the number.

During the performance, Doja channels both early disco influences and old Hollywood movie star status. Rocking a giant hot pink tulle jacket and rhinestone-encrusted bell-bottom pantsuit, Doja commanded the stage with her unmatchable presence. Accompanied by backup singers hitting retro dance moves, Doja belts her “Say So” lyrics beside reflective disco balls. As the song transitions to her rap verse, Doja throws off her jacket and grabs the handheld mic to take the center of the stage.

Doja similarly embraces the retro aesthetic for her picturesque “Say So” video. The video is an example of how the social media platform TikTok can influence the music industry. “Say So” was never meant to be released as a single. But after several viral clips featured the track, fans successfully pushed Doja into releasing a video to accompany the groovy tune.

Watch Doja Cat perform “Say So” on The Tonight Show above.

Hot Pink is out now via Kemosabe/RCA. Get it here.