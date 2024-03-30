Doja Cat is known for having a wicked sense of humor. The Grammy Award-winner certainly isn’t above toeing the line when it comes to obscene topics, including Satanism. However, when it comes to her hair, all bets are off.

During what appears to be an Instagram Live, the “Agora Hills” rapper slammed trolls for their childish remarks about her hair. “I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comment section of people asking, ‘Is my hair pubic hair,” she said. “And it’s not even questions. Some people are like, ‘That is what it is.’ We gotta move forward. Let’s stop… I need you guys to get on that…not comparing 4C hair textures to pubes.”

Doja Cat addresses comments comparing her hair to pubic hair. pic.twitter.com/ry0wQEf255 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 30, 2024

The influx of comments stemmed from Doja unveiling the cover artwork for her forthcoming single, “Masc.” On March 29, the musician returned from her brief hiatus from the platform to share the news of the track’s pending release. However, given the influx of insensitive critiques, Doja could disappear from the platform yet again.

In her goodbye letter to followers, Doja was spot on when she wrote, “The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have f*cked up thoughts.” Users recent actions validated her initial desire to disappear from social media.