Houston rapper Don Toliver has had a relatively eventful two years. While most of the entertainment industry was shut down over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cactus Jack Records product toiled away, building on the buzz he’d accumulated since appearing on his mentor Travis Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld. In addition to popping up on Eminem’s “No Regrets” early in 2020, Toliver dropped his debut album Heaven Or Hell, then featured on projects from Nav, Kaash Paige, Nas, and Rico Nasty, the F9 soundtrack, and on the runaway Internet Money smash, “Lemonade” with Gunna.

Now, he’s set to capitalize on all that hard work with the release of his second album, Life Of A Don. After teasing the project on Twitter earlier this year, Toliver finally shared the release date, October 8, via a grandiose trailer featuring a pair of ballroom dancers onstage in an empty, elegantly appointed theatre.

In addition to the trailer, Toliver has teased the future release with a handful of singles including “What You Need,” “Drugs N Hella Melodies” with Kali Uchis, and “Don’t Go” with Justin Bieber and Skrillex. He’s currently on tour through October 30 with BIA, which means fans on the back end of the tour may well get the opportunity to hear the new album live after its release.

L.O.A.D. (Life Of A Don) is due 10/8 through Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records.

