Donald Glover May Not Be Done With Childish Gambino Just Yet

Donald Glover has said on multiple occasions that he would be retiring his Childish Gambino moniker, using a different name for any future music that he makes. He said that before his latest project though, 3.15.20, which he released earlier this year. Now he has spoken to the future of Childish Gambino, suggesting that there could be more to come.

Glover and actor/director/screenwriter/more Michaela Coel had a conversation for a new GQ story, and in it, Coel praised Glover’s latest album, describing how she and a friend had a remote, socially distanced dance party to it. Glover responded by noting, “I still don’t feel like I’m done with that [music] project.”

That was about all Glover offered on that front, and that one sentence prompts more questions. Did he mean he doesn’t feel like he’s done with the 3.15.20 album, or that he’s not done with Gambino as a whole? Whatever the case may be, the statement at least indicates that there will be more music to come from Glover.

Meanwhile, Glover still has more work to do on Atlanta. Two seasons are apparently written and ready to be filmed, which it appears will happen around the start of 2021.

