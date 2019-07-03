https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flXkOTJBtvU

Ever since it was revealed that the cast of the upcoming The Lion King live action remake features Donald Glover and Beyonce, fans have been curious to hear how the two musical superstars would sound singing the movie’s classic songs. Ahead of the film’s July 19 theatrical release, fans have gotten some teasers. A trailer of the movie last month included a brief snippet of Beyonce and Glover singing the movie’s classic duet “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?,” and now there’s a clip of Glover teaming up with Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner to sing “Hakuna Matata.”

The video shows the trio recording the song’s chorus, and at the end of a vocal take, Glover tells Rogen and Eichner, “You guys sounded great!” Glover also spoke about working on the film, saying in the video, “This has been a really incredible experience. I’ve never seen anything made this way before, the level of care where everybody knows how much it means and everybody’s that invested.”

Director Jon Favreau also talked about the luxury of having Glover and Beyonce in the film, saying, “Also it’s nice to have actors who are both the performers and the singers. You have Beyonce and Donald, they present something totally new and exciting. These are real musicians bringing their creative voices to this.”

As Favreau was saying that, Pharrell Williams can also be seen in the studio. It was previously confirmed that Pharrell would be producing three songs from the movie: “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?,” “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King,” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Watch the featurette above.