Don’t Worry, Everyone: Billy Corgan Has Shared His Opinion Of Millennials

Beneath that smiling cat exterior is a weirdo who goes through Smashing Pumpkins bandmates the way you do napkins at a BBQ restaurant. The latest victim to face Billy Corgan’s bald-wrath: Mike Byrne, the 19-year-old drummer who was kicked out of the group in June. I’m going to include the entire note Corgan wrote on the Pumpkins’ website explaining his decision.
It’s fascinating.
Oh the tales I could tell. But let’s start here. Much thanks to my two fave drummers of all-time: Jimmy Chamberlin and Tommy Lee, for being so publicly supportive of the MONUMENTS album to come. It warms my much-cuckolded heart.
And-and I’d love to tell you the new album (DAY FOR NIGHT) has been going well (it hasn’t), *but I’m here with good news. But first a DISCLAIMER.
I share because I like to share. Honesty, in my estimation, being the policy of the fearless. Yet this is not to say I am without trepidation or worry. And if there is a silver lining it’s that the positive vibes around the December album have put some of that old voodoo pressure on the new-new one. A good pressure, I figure.
Or as The Shredder told me: “You’re not competing against anyone but yourself.” Those odds I’ll take. MTAE being a fine and lively work.
DAY FOR NIGHT, I’ve claimed, is to be something different, advanced somehow in it’s pop-rock-dark-glory. Good: in theory; hard to execute; and that’s nobody’s fault but my own.
I, as always, want to push on. Or off the proverbial, and much bantered over, cliff. Good riddance, they’d say. But that’s the stuff of legend. Again, I’ll take the odds.
So with TSTSNBN somewhat in a state of completion, we turned towards something-anything; with GODSPEED wiggling forth to be heard. The same breakdowns in my mind began: guitar vs cinematic production, or generations of listeners who no longer believe in the romance of the guitar, or even that old saw about ‘if you could only make one more record ‘like that’…
Songs, empirically, drive production. But who, best I can tell, writes songs in the commercial field but people who write commercials. And if you haven’t noticed they sell more perfume and headphones and cellphones these days than records. See the math there?
Me, I wasn’t raised in those bedrooms to sell shit. Hell, I can’t even sell myself!
GODSPEED, it lays there, like some epic song of yore; the kind of stuff I like to write and that fits me glove-like. Around and around we go, spending more time debating aesthetics than working.
Visions come: synth driven? No, essentially drone. Or blues. One chord songs make for lackluster melodies unless your singling ‘bring your love’ or…whatev.
Today’s was g-l-a-m, where little things get blown-up wise in the cosmic cabaret prism. Guitars were polished. ‘Here we go.’
And the further the one walks away the closer you’re seen in the telescope.
You see, I blame Mike Byrne.
But don’t jump to conclusions. Mike Byrne has taught me a lot about his generation. And watching the twitch up close, the ADD of it all, I’m starting to understand what he found boring about The Mighty SP. He wasn’t wrong. But he also wasn’t right, too.
Because the way to replace something is to best it, not join it’s shallow-pool ranks. And great musicians like MB are capable; if they are willing to stop looking into the shiny sun and wonder, quite rightly, what lies on the dark side of the moon.
Imagine this: was the deco world of the 30’s any less bright to that generation? Great art movements came, but also too the set-up for world war. How so?
Light meets shadow. See? Or shadow meets light.
And where there is glittering, yet false *illumination, we (the collective We) must destroy it by being more real, more true, more-more. It works every time IF you can pass the muster of your own oblivion; or yawn. Mix that with kinetic, electric, hyperbolic punk rock I-don’t give-a-fuck-how-you-do-it and maybe, just maybe, someone wakes the fuck up from that coma they’re in.
Repeat, generation. Repeat.
The condensed version is: boo Millennials. I think? It’s always been hard to parse what Corgan is talking about, and that’s become especially true in recent years. There are touches of something comprehensible here — “Me, I wasn’t raised in those bedrooms to sell sh*t. Hell, I can’t even sell myself!” is a rare moment of self-deprecation — but it mostly sounds like he’s Old Man Yells at Cloud’ing about the ADD Generation. Expect a NY Times think piece follow-up any day now.
I wonder what Matt Walker is up to these days. That’s him on “Tear”. Strong song.
Cool kids never have the time for Billy Corgan.
You pretty close, but I think the TL:DR version is actually “Boo Millennials because ADD?”
“I, as always, want to push on. Or off the proverbial, and much bantered over, cliff.”
If millennial short attention spanism is what makes people want to stab a guy who does this kind of excessive prefacing, the millennials may be onto something.
Vince, I think you’re a great writer and I’ve always enjoyed your frotcast. I’m not one to disparage anyone, I’m typically the one being disparaged. I like to try to find the best in people; most people would say I’m a nice guy who loves his mother very much, too much, some might say. What I’m trying to say is that I agree with you about the millenials being onto something and I know what that something is. Your mom.
The short version of this, “Hello, my name is Billy Corgan and I am an insufferable human being.”
but a pretty good guitar player.
give me money.
holy shit that was horrible.
and i only read the first section.
what the fuck is he babbling on about?
I got to about the third paragraph and realize that not only had he not gotten to his point, he wasn’t likely to get there anytime soon. I’d love to see him fight Shia LeBoeuf in a deathmatch.
I really, really like SP. But he fucking thanked Tommy Lee. Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuck
I didn’t read this long stupid distribe, and if Vince’s (concise and easy for me to digest!) summation is any indication, this ironically plays off Corgan’s views on Millenial attention spans. Good! I’m bored, what else is on.
I won’t even pretend that I understood what he was going fir
The second half of that rant strongly resembled the latter half of Corgan’s career, in that I paid no attention to it whatsoever.
I didn’t make it more than 3 sentences in so I guess he’s right based on the summaries posted in here.
Da fuq?
To be fair, millennials are assholes.
The drummer is actually 24 years old, not 19. Kurp’d!
Smashing Pumpkins could have been a great band if they had had a better front man. His voice is terrible and his personality is off-putting. But they really could rock out.
Holy fuck why did I read more than half of that. Why would you post crazy-ass ramblings as an article? I’m still confused, wondering if he thought he was being insightful, or just trying to fuck with us…