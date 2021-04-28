When TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith tweeted “THE WAIT IS OVAH!!!” with a video showing a release date of May 7, he set Twitter ablaze with speculation about just which TDE-instigated “wait” would be concluding next week. A resounding consensus has emerged favoring Kendrick Lamar — who last released a full-length album in 2017 — making “Kendrick” one of the top trends on Twitter just an hour after the tweet.

TDE: “THE WAIT IS OVER” THIS HAS TO BE EITHER KENDRICK LAMAR, ISAIAH RASHAD OR SZA. ITS FINALLY HAPPENING 😭 pic.twitter.com/teenVOQ7oy — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) April 28, 2021

PLEASE BE KENDRICK https://t.co/zGnMPBBJq2 — Slim Tim (@timreyn1119) April 28, 2021

TDE DONT PLAY WITH US PLEASE BE NEW KENDRICK LAMAR pic.twitter.com/WRf0BVrQdO — Hasan♨️ (@flackospurity) April 28, 2021

praying this is kendrick https://t.co/yEnE6C9gkQ — justin michael jerome (@JstnMchl) April 28, 2021

However, some were skeptical about the possibility that it’d be the Compton rapper, as TDE has had follow-ups for a handful of projects in the works, including Isaiah Rashad’s 2016 album The Sun’s Tirade and SZA’s 2017 debut CTRL, which were both critically acclaimed fan favorites.

Everyone is guessing Kendrick Lamar or SZA for TDE’s May 7 release date. But what if it’s Isaiah Rashad…………. pic.twitter.com/htR1gAzFVF — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) April 28, 2021

i’m definitely not expecting this TDE drop to be Kendrick Lamar lmao. i’m equally as excited for a SZA or Isaiah Rashad album tbh i just need new music from them man😭 pic.twitter.com/cuOQvlXBxH — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) April 28, 2021

Ain’t no way Kendrick dropping I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/uRBRqMgD4L — Joey (@gothamcityrap) April 28, 2021

i actually think/hope it's sza https://t.co/d6ckpKkLEb — Eddie Gonzalez (@bansky) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, some seemed resigned to the possibility that it might not be any of the “big three,” considering the label’s gift for constantly upending expectations. A few fans seemed less excited, skeptically preparing themselves for May 7 bringing disappointment instead.

SZA Fans: It’s her turn to drop an album! Isaiah Rashad and Kendrick Fans: pic.twitter.com/KN3b5V2tBI — v (@vxrnvn) April 28, 2021

It better be Kendrick or else let's leave it at that pic.twitter.com/H6Um5fcFow — 100yearsLater (@GiyaniRodney) April 28, 2021

May 7th they announcing Kendrick Lamar’s retirement pic.twitter.com/zUjLSY7YPZ — Giani (@96giani) April 28, 2021

If May 12 rolls around and it’s not a SZA or Kendrick project I think people will finally turn on TDE for good lol — 500 🏎 (@Kameron_Hay) April 28, 2021

One thing seems to remain certain: Even without revealing a single detail about whatever is coming on May 7, TDE’s roster collectively has enough pull to dominate the discussion, meaning that whenever any of the speculated albums actually do release — whether that’s in May or another time entirely — they’ll surely be able to capture fans’ attention all over again.