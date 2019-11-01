Dr. Dre Will Be Honored At The 2020 Grammy Awards For His Lifetime Achievements

Dr. Dre will officially be recognized by the Recording Academy for his contributions to music at next year’s Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced Friday that their Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week celebration will include a tribute to the legendary producer.

The event will be the official kickoff of Grammy Week along with the honors given to Dre, who has won six Grammy awards throughout his career. Taking place on January 22 at Village Studios in LA, the Producers & Engineers Wing will honor Dre for his lengthy career as both a producer and musician.

We're thrilled to announce that the #RecordingAcademy's #PandEWing will honor the artistic achievements and innovations of six-time GRAMMY winner @DrDre during GRAMMY Week in January 2020! #GRAMMYshttps://t.co/hA5PDXWgEw — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 1, 2019

Along with the announcement of his tribute, the Recording Academy praised Dre for his revered career. “Dr. Dre is an influential force in music,” said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre. His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music.”

In addition to celebrating Dre’s legacy, the event will acknowledge the Producers & Engineers Wing’s over 6,400 professional members in the field of recording. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place days following the Producers & Engineers Wing event on January 26, airing live on CBS at 8 PM EST.