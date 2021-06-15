Early this year, Dr. Dre was rushed the the hospital following a major health scare. It turned out that he had suffered a brain aneurysm and he remained in the ICU for several days. Thankfully, the producer made a full recovery and even hit the studio shortly after returning home. While Dre says the incident took him by surprise, he now has some sage advice to prevent the same issues from arising in others.

Dre recently sat down with the LA Times to discuss his new endeavor, an LA public high school aimed at preparing students to become entrepreneurs. The producer also spoke about his surprise brain aneurysm, giving an update on the current state of his health:

“It’s a really weird thing. I’ve never had high blood pressure. And I’ve always been a person that has always taken care of my health. But there’s something that happens for some reason with Black men and high blood pressure, and I never saw that coming. But I’m taking care of myself. And I think every Black man should just check that out and make sure things are okay with the blood pressure. And I’m going to move on and, hopefully, live a long and healthy life. I’m feeling fantastic.”

Anderson .Paak also recently gave an update about Dre’s health, saying he’s actually being doing great in quarantine. “Dre’s having a good-ass time,” he said. “That’s already his life — isolation, working all the time. I think he was probably used to it. But he’s having fun now because a lot of people have more time on their hands, so they can come visit him and make music with big Uncle Dre.”