drake 21 savage
Getty Image
Music

Drake And 21 Savage Were Ordered To Stop Using Their Fake ‘Vogue’ Cover To Promote ‘Her Loss’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Drake and 21 Savage can no longer use their photoshopped Vogue magazines to promote Her Loss, according to Reuters. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday (November 9) after Conde Nast sued the two rappers for copyright infringement earlier this week, blocking them from distributing it with their street team or displaying it on social media. The Vogue publisher said that the rappers did not have permission to put themselves on a parody version of the cover and that it confused customers. They’re demanding $4 million in damages as well. Whether or not the case will proceed to trial will be decided at a future hearing.

The phony magazine — which photoshopped the features to add 21’s tattoos to models’ and celebrities’ faces and included fake ads for Drake and Savage-branded products — was part of a larger tongue-in-cheek rollout that saw them mock-up performances with Tiny Desk, A COLORS Show, and Saturday Night Live, as well as crafting interviews with outlets like Vogue‘s “What’s In My Bag,” Howard Stern, and more. While most outlets recognized the humor and free publicity as (mostly) a good thing, Conde Nast clearly did not. Perhaps Anna Wintour and Vogue were soured on the whole rapper thing after Kanye West’s heel turn earlier this year.

Listen To This
On The Up: The Must-Hear Emerging Artists Of November 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×