Drake and 21 Savage can no longer use their photoshopped Vogue magazines to promote Her Loss, according to Reuters. Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday (November 9) after Conde Nast sued the two rappers for copyright infringement earlier this week, blocking them from distributing it with their street team or displaying it on social media. The Vogue publisher said that the rappers did not have permission to put themselves on a parody version of the cover and that it confused customers. They’re demanding $4 million in damages as well. Whether or not the case will proceed to trial will be decided at a future hearing.

The phony magazine — which photoshopped the features to add 21’s tattoos to models’ and celebrities’ faces and included fake ads for Drake and Savage-branded products — was part of a larger tongue-in-cheek rollout that saw them mock-up performances with Tiny Desk, A COLORS Show, and Saturday Night Live, as well as crafting interviews with outlets like Vogue‘s “What’s In My Bag,” Howard Stern, and more. While most outlets recognized the humor and free publicity as (mostly) a good thing, Conde Nast clearly did not. Perhaps Anna Wintour and Vogue were soured on the whole rapper thing after Kanye West’s heel turn earlier this year.