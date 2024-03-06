drake
Drake Was Super Impressed By His ‘Air Drake’ Pilots’ Smooth Landing In Low-Visibility Flying Conditions

Drake is soaring to the top — literally. While private jets and planes have been the subject of controversy for some of his peers, the “First Person Shooter” hitmaker shared a video from his “Air Drake” aircraft.

While Drake has conquered charts and streaming records, the prolific rapper is also conquering low visibility. Flying in low visibility conditions may sound a bit daunting, but Drake says it provides a thrill for him. In a recent Instagram post, he shared himself (with the help of a professional air crew) making a smooth landing, despite low visibility.

“There’s a couple landings I love on Air Drake but tbh the low visibility is the most exciting,” he said in the post’s caption, “it makes your heart drop a bit…lucky I got the best putting this sh*t wheels down.”

Drake is currently with J. Cole and Lil Durk on the It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour. Earlier this week, Lil Wayne — who discovered Drake and signed him to Young Money — announced he would be joining the It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Tour for two nights (March 23 & 24) at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

In the meantime, you can see the “Air Drake” clip above.

