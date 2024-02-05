Drake J Cole First Person Shooter video
How Long Is Drake & J. Cole’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour — Big As The What?’ Concert?

Drake and J. Cole kicked off their co-headlining It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? run with two shows at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida over the weekend. According to Billboard, the setlist spans over 50 songs — and the opening show featured ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and a floating Travis Scott head — so it goes without saying that attendees will get her their money’s worth.

How Long Is Drake & J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? Concert?

As of this writing, there have only been two shows, so we have to trust Tampa-based fans for this (for now), so allow for some human error. According to setlist.fm, Drake hit the stage around 9:35 p.m. local time. A Reddit thread claims that Drake and J. Cole’s sets (solo and combined) wrap by midnight local time. This checks out with how Drake conducted his preceding It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage, as this schedule from opening night last July shows Drake beginning his set around 9 p.m. local time, and curfew hitting around 11 p.m. local time.

It’s All A Blur — Big As The What? will next roll through Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Wednesday, February 7, and Thursday, February 8. See all of the remaining dates here.

