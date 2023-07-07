Janelle Monáe demanded that the public stop policing their areolas at Essence Fest 2023. Drake is taking it further regarding the stage rules for the It’s All A Blur Tour. The “Search & Rescue” rapper is aware of the alarming new concert trend of hurling items at entertainers. In an attempt to meet ticketholders in the middle, Drake declared that he would welcome bras — not phones and glasses — to be thrown at him.

During the tour’s Chicago show, the recording artist asked the crowd, “Can we set a new stage rule for the tour?”

He then followed up, saying, “If you’re going to throw things up here, just make it bras only. Just know! Like I don’t need new cell phones, new sunglasses — I don’t need nothing. I just need titties. Things that cover titties. That’s all I need.”

In response, a fan in the crowd shouted something to the effect of “There’s some over here,” and the rapper quickly turned around to yell, “Where?”

Drake set a new house rule last night in Chicago about throwing things on stage. “I don’t need new cell phones, new sunglasses…just make it bras only please.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/aq9slIAKTG — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 7, 2023

The compromise might force venues to raise the minimum age of patrons. However, looking on the bright side, it will undoubtedly change the mood in the venue to a much perkier energy.

