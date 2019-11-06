It Looks Like Drake Is Launching A Cannabis Company Called ‘More Life Growth Co.’

Drake apparently has a new business venture on the way, and he began spreading the word by sending bouquets of flowers to people in Toronto to promote a new business called “More Life Growth Company.”

Canadian television personality Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich shared photos of a bouquet Drake gave her and wrote, “That one time when @champagnepapi sent me flowers! Ok….so his team is out and about spreading all kinds of positive vibes with flowers to unsuspecting peeps today…but still. Lol! He’s launching a new business venture this Thursday!! Check out @morelife to be in the know.”

Drake also shared a video of a biodome with on-screen text that reads, “Welcome to More Life Growth Co.” The post also tags the private @morelife Instagram account, the bio of which reads, “Coming soon.”

Taking all that into consideration, although Drake himself has yet to announce the exact nature of the business, it appears that the company is cannabis-related. Additionally, Highsnobiety notes that More Life Growth Company is listed in the Canadian trademark database, and that the company is listed to sell goods related to “Cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD,” as well as clothing and footwear.

Cannabis company founder is just Drake’s latest role: On Halloween, he paid tribute to his father by dressing up as him.