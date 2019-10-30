Drake Gives The Toronto Raptors Custom Jackets Celebrating Their NBA Championship

Despite the start of a new NBA season, the city of Toronto is still celebrating the Raptors’ historic win in June — and no one is enjoying it more than Drake, the Raptors’ cultural ambassador and superfan. Aside from finally breaking the so-called “Drake sports curse,” the OVO founder seemed overjoyed that he could play even a small part in his hometown’s shining moment. With his 33rd birthday passing last week, it seems he was the one giving out gifts, as Raptors guard Fred Vanvleet showed off the custom jackets Drake had made to celebrate the Raptors’ win on Instagram.

Fred Vanvleet’s custom made championship jacket from Drake. pic.twitter.com/TA1hqXqxUa — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) October 29, 2019

The Raptors’ official Twitter followed up, posting some pics of the bomber-style jackets’ details, which include both the Canadian and US flags on one sleeve, the 2019 championship roster on the right sleeve, and the OVO owl logo over the left breast. The back is emblazoned with the slogan “The Best In The World” and “Champions” adorning a massive patch of the Larry O’Brien trophy, with a red raptor mascot wrapping itself around the ball on top.

In addition, it appears that each player’s name is highlighted on the roster on their personal jackets, as Vanvleet’s shows his name in gold lettering as opposed to the white stitching for the rest of the names. Drake’s extravagance and generosity have been noted in the past, as he’s given out cars and other expensive gifts to his rapper friends and even designed his own championship ring for the occasion, but for the Raptors’ championship players, these rare jackets are likely the icing one sweet cake.