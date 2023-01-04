After years of being in front of the camera for his own music videos, Drake recently stepped behind one to make his directorial debut: He directed TVGucci’s new video for “Bora Bora.”

In it, Drake himself makes an appearance as the two artists party it up in a restaurant with drinks, the entire group of friends, and a bunch of women. There is also a theme, as it seems to be an all-white party. “The following is based on actual events,” it reads on the screen.

“I visit Bora Bora ’cause I’m bored / Swish, I scored / First class, all aboard / Vision clear like the port / Gucci drip, I need more / Christian Dior / They don’t sell us in the stores / B*tch, I get it from the source,” TVGucci raps on the track.

As both rappers are from Toronto, they frequently support each other and work together. Drake even recently gave him a shout-out in a line on “Middle Of The Ocean” from his recent album, Her Loss. (He’s also name-dropped him on 2018’s “No Stylist” by French Montana and a 2009 demo of “Successful.”)

“It’s my boy, it’s my brother,” TVGucci said during an interview at Rolling Loud Toronto.

Watch Drake’s directorial debut with TVGucci’s “Bora Bora” above.