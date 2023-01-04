Music

Drake Made His Directorial Debut By Leading The Party-Fueled Music Video For TVGucci’s ‘Bora Bora’

After years of being in front of the camera for his own music videos, Drake recently stepped behind one to make his directorial debut: He directed TVGucci’s new video for “Bora Bora.”

In it, Drake himself makes an appearance as the two artists party it up in a restaurant with drinks, the entire group of friends, and a bunch of women. There is also a theme, as it seems to be an all-white party. “The following is based on actual events,” it reads on the screen.

“I visit Bora Bora ’cause I’m bored / Swish, I scored / First class, all aboard / Vision clear like the port / Gucci drip, I need more / Christian Dior / They don’t sell us in the stores / B*tch, I get it from the source,” TVGucci raps on the track.

As both rappers are from Toronto, they frequently support each other and work together. Drake even recently gave him a shout-out in a line on “Middle Of The Ocean” from his recent album, Her Loss. (He’s also name-dropped him on 2018’s “No Stylist” by French Montana and a 2009 demo of “Successful.”)

“It’s my boy, it’s my brother,” TVGucci said during an interview at Rolling Loud Toronto.

Watch Drake’s directorial debut with TVGucci’s “Bora Bora” above.

Topics: #DrakeTags: , ,
