Getty Image

About a week ago, the Instagram account @drake_wedding popped up, and its only post was a screenshot of a supposed DM conversation with Drake. In the messages, the user asked Drake if he would perform at his wedding if he reached a certain number of likes on his post. The image showed Drake responding, “First off, congrats on getting married! And 1 million likes and 100,000 follows. Good luck.” It didn’t take long for the post to reach 1.2 million likes, and for @drake_wedding to rack up over 250,000 followers.

However, Drake will not be performing at the wedding, because there is no wedding, because this whole thing was a hoax.

Drake exposed the owner of the @drake_wedding account by posting a screenshot of his own, sharing his DMs with the account on his Instagram story. It’s a one-sided conversation, with all the input coming from an apologetic @drake_wedding, who wrote in a series of messages, “Hey Drake. Sorry it blew up like this I’m a 16 year old from San Antonio and never meant for it to be like this. Huge fan of you. You can have my account if you want. I don’t know what to do.” Drake captioned the post, “Instagram is a disturbing place,” followed by three laughing emojis.

@champagnepapi/Instagram

As of now, the original post is no longer public, but the @drake_wedding account is. The only content left on the page is an archived story that shows a screen recording of the fake DMs as “proof” of their legitimacy, as well as a story that features a photo of a school bus stop sign (taken from inside the bus) and the caption, “Don’t say L. This is the biggest W of my life.” The account’s bio also reads, “Biggest W of all time.”

Drake’s been racking up some wins of his own lately: His new compilation album Care Package recently became his ninth No. 1 album.