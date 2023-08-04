Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Drake is currently continuing his co-headlining tour with 21 Savage, but he also isn’t slowing down on the music front. Over the past few weeks, he’s increasingly teased that he has a new album, reportedly titled For All The Dogs, on the way.

The title was originally linked through a QR code that came with Drake’s poetry book. When users scanned it, it took them to a message that read:

“I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me.” Underneath, it had the “For all the dogs” phrase.

He then sported a dog mask while leaving his hotel — which marked an interesting choice of promo. Shortly after that, during one of his NYC tour dates in July, Drake told the crowd to expect the new album soon.

“Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f*cking,” Drake said. “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

Not much else is known about the tracklist or features yet, though.

Here’s hoping Drake lets For All The Dogs loose soon so fans can hear it.