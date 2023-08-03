Is Drake’s New Album ‘For All The Dogs’ Coming Out Soon?

Drake has been busy on the It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. He’s catching bras from audience members and inviting J. Cole on stage to surprise fans.

At the seventh New York City stop on the tour, which took place on July 26, Drake revealed details about For All The Dogs, an album he first teased in June.

“Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f*cking,” he said. “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

When Drake released his poetry book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness, he also revealed that he would be sharing a new LP For All The Dogs. A QR code showed a message from Drake: “I made an album to go with the book,” it read. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me.” Subtext below read “FOR ALL THE DOGS.”