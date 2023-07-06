Remember, mere months ago, when Drake had people believing he might be on the cusp of retirement? That was cute.

Drake couldn’t be more active right now. Two weeks ago, he surprise-dropped a poetry book and printed a QR code in select newspapers to tease an accompanying album, entitled For All The Dogs. His and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour kicked off its three-month North American leg at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday night, July 5, and he didn’t waste time stoking the anticipation.

According to the Drake fan account Word On Road, Drake told the crowd, “I have an album coming out soon for you’ll.”

The account also relayed that Drake began his set with the Take Care track “Look What You’ve Done” and chronicled his setlist in real time.

Songs Drake has performed so far tonight in Chicago: LOOK WHAT YOU'VE DONE

MARVIN’S ROOM

SAY SOMETHING

SHOT FOR ME

CAN I

FEEL NO WAYS

JADED

Drake has now also performed the following songs in Chicago: OVER

HEADLINES

THE MOTTO

HYFR

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM

ENERGY

KNOW YOURSELF

NONSTOP

SICKO MODE

WAY 2 SEXY

BACK OUTSIDE BOYS

Photos surfaced online prior to the show of the It’s All A Blur Tour merch, including Nike hats, bucket hats, and several graphic tees.

Drake and Savage will perform again in Chicago on Thursday, July 6, before hitting Detroit, Michigan for back-to-back shows at Little Caesars Arena. The exhaustive leg is scheduled to conclude in early October. Drake will stage two assuredly epic hometown shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 5 and October 7, ending with the rescheduled Columbus, Ohio date on October 9.

The It’s All A Blur Tour is Drake’s first North American tour since 2018.

See all of the dates here, and check out more opening night footage below.

