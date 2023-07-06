Drake Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert 2022
Getty Image
Music

Drake Teased His ‘For All The Dogs’ Album During ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ Opening Night In Chicago

Remember, mere months ago, when Drake had people believing he might be on the cusp of retirement? That was cute.

Drake couldn’t be more active right now. Two weeks ago, he surprise-dropped a poetry book and printed a QR code in select newspapers to tease an accompanying album, entitled For All The Dogs. His and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour kicked off its three-month North American leg at Chicago’s United Center on Wednesday night, July 5, and he didn’t waste time stoking the anticipation.

According to the Drake fan account Word On Road, Drake told the crowd, “I have an album coming out soon for you’ll.”

The account also relayed that Drake began his set with the Take Care track “Look What You’ve Done” and chronicled his setlist in real time.

Photos surfaced online prior to the show of the It’s All A Blur Tour merch, including Nike hats, bucket hats, and several graphic tees.

Drake and Savage will perform again in Chicago on Thursday, July 6, before hitting Detroit, Michigan for back-to-back shows at Little Caesars Arena. The exhaustive leg is scheduled to conclude in early October. Drake will stage two assuredly epic hometown shows at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on October 5 and October 7, ending with the rescheduled Columbus, Ohio date on October 9.

The It’s All A Blur Tour is Drake’s first North American tour since 2018.

See all of the dates here, and check out more opening night footage below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×