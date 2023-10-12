Drake has a storied history of beef with the Grammys. When accepting the Best Rap Song award in 2019, he downplayed its importance in his speech. Later, he withdrew his 2022 nominations and didn’t submit any music for 2023 either (although he still managed to get a win). Now, after not submitting his previous two albums for Grammys consideration, it looks like Drake is potentially ending his beef with the Recording Academy.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, “a source close to the situation” says Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss was submitted for Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album, while songs like “Rich Flex” and “Spin Bout U” were submitted for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

THR added a note worth considering, though: “At the Grammys, Academy members involved in albums or songs — including songwriters, producers, and engineers — can submit material they worked on for awards. For example, a producer or engineer who worked on most of Her Loss, who is a member of the Academy, could submit the project for album of the year, or a songwriter who co-wrote ‘Rich Flex’ could submit it for Song Of The Year and Best Rap Song.”

So, it’s possible Drake didn’t submit the album himself or personally approve its submission. Another possibility is that he put his Grammys beef aside to not prevent 21 Savage from being nominated. Neither Drake, 21 Savage, nor the Recording Academy responded to THR‘s request for comment.