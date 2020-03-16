The world is a scary place right now, but Lil Yachty, Drake, and DaBaby brought some levity to the lives of their fans with their fantastic and hilarious “Oprah’s Bank Account” video. Now the song has given Drake a reason to celebrate, as it has helped him secure a historic achievement: The track debuted at No. 89 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart, which gives Drake his 208th career song to appear on the chart. This is the most of all time, as Drake passed the previous record of 207 songs set by the Glee cast.

.@Drake has officially passed the @OfficialGLEEtv cast for the most charting songs on the #Hot100 of all time. He earns his 208th entry this week with "Oprah's Bank Account" (debuts at No. 89). — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 16, 2020

Drake’s first song to chart was 2009’s “Best I Ever Had,” which debuted at No. 92 on the Hot 100 chart dated May 23, 2009. With his latest charting song, he puts even more distance between himself and the rest of his non-Glee competitors in the all-time rankings for most charted songs. Coming it at third is Lil Wayne with 168 songs, and the only other artists to have at least 100 charted songs are Elvis Presley, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and Jay-Z. Furthermore, Drake should be able to increase his lead over Glee in the years to come, as the show went off the air in 2015.

Interestingly, Drake wasn’t originally supposed to appear on “Oprah’s Bank Account,” as Lil Yachty’s original goal was to get a feature from Lizzo, but that didn’t end up panning out.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.