Drake and 21 Savage kicked off the It’s All A Blur Tour last night (June 29) in Memphis. It’ll go through Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and more major cities over the next few months, bringing their collaborative 2022 album Her Loss to stages.

It looks like Drake teased some merchandise on his Instagram Story. The photo only partially shows two black and neon yellow T-shirts with the text “It’s All A Blur Tour” over the heart. It also bears his signature OVO owl.

IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR 🦉 pic.twitter.com/j5EwJ3b0Mq — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) June 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Drake just published his new book Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness, co-authored with Kenza Samir. Its reception was not great, especially New York Times bestselling author Hanif Abdurraqib’s review. “Some of these are so absurd that they’re actually funny,” he wrote. “But it’s hard to tell if he also understands that they’re bending into absurdist humor, and understands that there will be people who find it profound. Or if he’s convinced himself of the profundity. Really, it’s kind of just a book of puns. Silly lil’ jokes. It is a struggle for me to tell how in on the joke he is… I’m not personally offended by anything that masquerades as poetry, because it happens so often in every possible arena of entertainment and consumption, but this is essentially a coffee table book of one-line jokes.”