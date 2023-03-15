Drake and 21 Savage are preparing to perform (at least) 29 North American dates for their It’s All A Blur Tour, as announced by Drake via Instagram on Monday, March 13, after months of teasing his intent to tour in 2023. The stage had been set in November with the release of Drake and 21’s collaborative Her Loss, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and housed the top-10 Hot 100 hit “Spin Bout U.”
Cash App customers got the first crack at tickets during Wednesday’s (March 15) presale, giving the everyone else their first look at the It’s All A Blur stage setup and seat map. Guys, Drake is giving us a 360-degree rotating stage. (As a byproduct, “Spin Bout U” live is likely to go crazy.)
Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour will have a rotating 360 degree concert stage design pic.twitter.com/jukIxh0iNO
Oooo a rotating stage???? pic.twitter.com/qOTf4v079K
Wednesday’s Cash App presale also resulted in fans lamenting ticket prices reportedly running as high as $1,000.
Me thinking imma get Drake tickets for $250 pic.twitter.com/eQhIJHZbsh
Drake ticket prices are wild for the Atlanta show. I didn’t even pay this to see Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/RbZAMOHd8i
me after buying drake tickets pic.twitter.com/eGLj2AyHgH
The next presale is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, and is exclusive to those with an access code provided by Sprite, the official tour sponsor. The general public sale is scheduled for Friday, March 17, beginning at noon local time.
See all of the announced It’s All A Blur Tour dates below. More dates are expected to be added, including Toronto.
06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena