Drake and 21 Savage are preparing to perform (at least) 29 North American dates for their It’s All A Blur Tour, as announced by Drake via Instagram on Monday, March 13, after months of teasing his intent to tour in 2023. The stage had been set in November with the release of Drake and 21’s collaborative Her Loss, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and housed the top-10 Hot 100 hit “Spin Bout U.”

Cash App customers got the first crack at tickets during Wednesday’s (March 15) presale, giving the everyone else their first look at the It’s All A Blur stage setup and seat map. Guys, Drake is giving us a 360-degree rotating stage. (As a byproduct, “Spin Bout U” live is likely to go crazy.)

Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour will have a rotating 360 degree concert stage design pic.twitter.com/jukIxh0iNO — SOUND (@itsavibe) March 15, 2023

Oooo a rotating stage???? pic.twitter.com/qOTf4v079K — ovokosh ⁶𓅓 (@CIRC0L0C0) March 13, 2023

Wednesday’s Cash App presale also resulted in fans lamenting ticket prices reportedly running as high as $1,000.

Me thinking imma get Drake tickets for $250 pic.twitter.com/eQhIJHZbsh — BETHANY🖤 (@MISSBETHANYMAE) March 15, 2023

Drake ticket prices are wild for the Atlanta show. I didn’t even pay this to see Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/RbZAMOHd8i — … (@Iamnishhh) March 15, 2023

me after buying drake tickets pic.twitter.com/eGLj2AyHgH — bianka (@biankaflores_) March 14, 2023

The next presale is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, and is exclusive to those with an access code provided by Sprite, the official tour sponsor. The general public sale is scheduled for Friday, March 17, beginning at noon local time.

All ticket information is available here.

See all of the announced It’s All A Blur Tour dates below. More dates are expected to be added, including Toronto.

06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena