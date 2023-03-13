Those fans got their wish today as Drake and 21 announced their It’s All A Blur Tour , which kicks off in New Orleans in June and circles the US and Canada, leading to a final show in Glendale, Arizona in September. However, even though a press release said that more dates will be announced in the future, fans overseas might not get the opportunity to see the two perform together anytime soon.

Last year, Drake surprised fans with not just one, but two albums. The second, Her Loss , was a joint album released alongside 21 Savage and instantly became a fan favorite. As the new dynamic duo rolled out singles like “ Spin Bout U ” and generated memes thanks to “ Rich Flex ,” fans couldn’t help but wonder whether they’d eventually announce a tour for the project.

Will Drake & 21 Savage Tour In The UK And Europe?

Unfortunately, that might not be a possibility this year. 21 Savage is still locked into a longstanding grievance with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) which could prevent him from being able to travel outside the US. You may remember that he was arrested in February 2019 due to an expired visa; he immigrated to the US from the UK with his mom as a young teen and did not realize that his visa had expired. The case was still in limbo as of last April. While there are a few Canadian dates on the lineup, a UK tour might be riskier.

Savage’s fellow Brit MF DOOM faced a similar situation when he went on an international tour in 2010, discovering that he could not reenter the country afterward despite living and working here for most of his adult life. Unless 21’s immigration case can get sorted by the time the North American frame of the tour ends, it wouldn’t be a great idea for him to travel outside the US, lest he get stuck on the outside looking in.