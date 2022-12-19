Drake Off-Handedly Confirmed He’s Planning To Go On Tour In 2023

Alex Moss recently revealed his “Previous Engagements” piece for Drake, a 351.38-carat diamond necklace comprised of 42 engagement rings and representing “all the times he thought about it but never did it.” Well, Drake has at least committed to one thing for 2023. It appears that RIAA’s newly crowned highest-selling singles artist was semi-serious during his faux Her Loss promotion cycle with 21 Savage — or, at least about touring.

Drake was smoking hookah and relaxing by the pool during a livestream for Stake over the weekend when he was asked what he’s looking most forward to about next year. “Tour,” he said. “Ah, man, I can’t wait to see people.” He briefly reflected in disbelief that his last tour, Aubrey And The Three Migos, was all the way back in 2018. “And you know, it’s so unfortunate — the other day, I was rehearsing. I rehearsed a bunch of days, and one of the shows had gotten pushed back,” he continued. “But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s one thing to make the music, but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Drake going on tour in 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/GPJoCcGfhN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 17, 2022

It’s unclear precisely which postponed show Drake was describing, but earlier this month, his debut Apollo Theater show was pushed to January due to “production delays.”

Since 2018’s Scorpion, Drake has dropped three more No. 1 albums — 2021’s Certified Lover Boy; July’s Honestly, Nevermind; and last month’s Her Loss joint effort with 21 Savage — plus his Dark Lane Demo Tapes in 2020 and the three-song Scary Hours 2 in March 2021.

During Drake’s aforementioned fake media blitz with Savage around the release of Her Loss, he staged a spoof Howard Stern interview that teased a 2023 show in Savage’s native London. “A lot of people are like, ‘Yo, you’re like the pride of London,'” Drake said to Savage then. “That’s why that London, that O2 night, like, that has to happen. That’s gonna be some different — that’s like some real homecoming sh*t. I’m excited for that.”

EXCLUSIVE: Drake and 21 Savage talk about a potential homecoming to 21’s home country 🇬🇧 “You’re like the pride of London” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ND9IWY6NbA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022

In October, Drake performed in Atlanta for the first time since 2018 when he surprisingly joined 21 Savage’s set at the Morehouse-Spelman homecoming concert.