Fans have earned the right to be skeptical about any and everything Drake or 21 Savage say about Her Loss, their collaborative album that arrived last Friday (November 4). Its arrival was the album rollout version of a mockumentary. It began with Savage denying its existence altogether and continued with a photoshopped Vogue cover, a fake NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and a spoof Howard Stern interview. They even tossed in a pretend Saturday Night Live performance for good measure. So, whether Drake and Savage will tour in support of Her Loss is a more loaded question than it should be.

Around Her Loss dropping, Drake hosted an episode of his Table For One SiriusXM show. One listener pulled a clip regarding a potential tour. “I’m excited for tour,” Drizzy said. “It’s just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and just — I mean, sh*t, our set that night is gonna be dangerous.”

Drake x 21 Savage announce tour coming soon pic.twitter.com/uYZBXfyXoa — THE A.K. WAY (@theakway1) November 7, 2022

The Stern interview was fake, but Drake foreshadowing a show at London’s O2 Arena might have been real.

EXCLUSIVE: Drake and 21 Savage talk about a potential homecoming to 21’s home country 🇬🇧 “You’re like the pride of London” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ND9IWY6NbA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 3, 2022

“I might be the greatest rapper from my country, too, though,” Savage said to Drake in the faux sit-down, causing Drake to gas him up as “the pride of London” and add, “That’s why that London, that O2 night, that has to happen. That’s gonna be some different — that’s like some real homecoming sh*t. I’m excited for that.”

And if a tour is happening, the charismatic hip-hop giants gave fans a sneak peek at what can be expected when they command a stage together last month. Drake made a surprise appearance at Savage’s headlining set for Morehouse-Spelman’s homecoming in Atlanta. Watch some of the footage below.