Drake Gave His Memorable Kentucky Locker Room Meme A Hilarious (But Heartfelt) Modern Update

This past weekend saw the beginnings of most NCAA conference basketball postseasons, which means March Madness has begun. Drake, the walking meme and ardent Kentucky Wildcats fan whose love for the team apparently knows very few bounds, commemorated one of his most memorable team-related moments ten years on.

Back in October 2014, Drake launched a thousand memes, one truly horrendous airball, and even a cease-and-desist from the University itself when he attended UK’s Midnight Madness event to kick off the team’s 2014-15 campaign. In addition to starting the lint roller meme and prompting the near-universal ridicule that inspired him to get his jump shot form together, Drake joined the team in their film room, suited up like he was just another player hoping to get some playing time in John Calipari’s system.

Drake in the film room with UK pic.twitter.com/ehVgZM3nvv — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 18, 2014

Ten years later, though, all the players from that photo have moved on, with Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trey Lyles, and Tyler Ulis all joining the NBA in the years since. Coach Cal is still around, but when Drake headed to the film room to get pic, he did so all by his lonesome. “Oh hell nah all my brothers left me,” he captioned the photo. Of course, his “brothers” were happy to roast him a bit in the comments. Booker wrote, “Mann we left when u did.”

It’s all in good fun, of course, and you can bet that should they make it to the Big Dance, Drake’s bet on the team will be sizable, as always.