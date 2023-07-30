Just when the whispers of the Drake curse began to fade away, his latest comments have sports fans on edge. On Saturday, July 29, during Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour stop at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, his special guest reignited the sports fan superstition.

In an attempt to show love to a sports hero in the DMV area, Drake decided to bring out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, the seemingly kind gesture had Ravens running to social media. While introducing the athlete to the sold-out crowd, Drake threw his arm around Jackson and said, “This is my quarterback Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, yeah,” to which backlash ensued.

“No tf it ain’t! You not cursing us with your loser energy,” wrote one person.

Another added, “If Drake curses this man’s season, so help me God.”

“Aww man, Drizzy Drake wyd man?? Too much attention we cooking right now,” nervously penned another.

One person posted, “If the Drake curse affects Lamar Jackson, I promise imma give that address to my driver and make it my destination.”

“Either we’ll be undefeated or complete ass after this one, lmao,” wrote one.

“Doesn’t he have some curse affiliated with him whenever he attaches himself to a team? Naw, Drake, he is NOT your QB; we’re good over here,” wrote another.

Meanwhile one fan completely lost faith in the team’s potential to make it to the Superbowl, writing, “Welp, it’s”over for the season.”