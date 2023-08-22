Drake and 21 Savage continued their It’s All A Blur Tour in Los Angeles over the weekend — and keeping with the trend of bringing surprise guests. While Kendall Jenner and SZA have already popped up at past LA dates, the recent celebs had the crowd going wild.

None other than LeBron James and his son Bronny (who is doing “great” after his recent health scare) joined the rappers on stage. On the way through the crowd to get there, Drake also signed a fan’s copy of his poetry book. The Toronto performer was also paying tribute by wearing the Lakers colors.

Drake walked out with LeBron and Bronny for his show in LA 🔥

pic.twitter.com/8E9r8FsWUb — Masked 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) August 22, 2023

Then, when Drake was on stage, he gave a heartfelt speech to LeBron. “The gentleman that walked me to stage tonight is my brother,” he said. “In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone.”

“He came all the way to Toronto, Canada to support me, when I was trying to figure out how I can live my dreams,” Drake added.

"In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, that same guy showed up to a release party… He came all the way to Toronto to support me… Tonight… it's an honor to be inside his building." Drake on LeBron's early support in his careerpic.twitter.com/QFoteR5Z2c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023

Drake and LeBron have continued to stay close for a while. Back in 2018, he appeared on an episode of LeBron’s HBO series, The Shop, where he opened up about his son, Adonis, and the two dads bonded over raising their kids.

A few years later in 2020, Drake went with LeBron to watch Bronny play at his high school basketball game. “My young demons doing numbers,” Drake posted when Bronny’s team won, according to HotNewHipHop.

This makes the fact that LeBron brought his son to Drake’s show all the more special.

Check out Drake entering the stage with LeBron and Bronny, and his speech, above.