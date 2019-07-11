Getty Image

In 2010, Drake hosted the first annual OVO Fest in Toronto, and for years after that, it went along swimmingly. However, 2018 brought uncertainty to the future of the event: No announcement was ever made, and the event just didn’t happen. Since then, though, Drake has promised that OVO Fest would return in 2019, and now there’s an official announcement.

Drake shared the lineup poster for the “ninth annual” OVO Fest, which will take place from July 29 to August 5. The festival is a weeklong event, beginning with the OVO Bounce basketball showcase from July 29 to August 2 at the University Of Toronto’s Goldring Centre. That will be followed by the OVO Summit on August 1 and 2 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

For the Sunday show, OVO is borrowing the lineup from B2K’s “The Millenium Tour,” featuring B2K (Omarion, Raz B, Boog, and Fizz), Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, Chingy and Bobby V. Then, on Monday, it will be time for the Drake headlining performance at the Budweiser Amphitheatre. The fest usually has unannounced special guests as well. Tickets for the fest are set to go on sale starting on Friday, July 12.

Residents of Toronto will surely be happy to see the event return, and at the moment, Drake could probably use the pick-me-up, as his alleged attempt to keep Kawhi Leonard with the Raptors was unsuccessful.