It seems like the five-year wait has paid off for singer SZA. Rave reviews for her sophomore album, SOS, continue to pour in from fans (we really like it, too). Ditching the “sad girl music” label she had been bestowed. On the now-No. 1 album, SZA explores relationships with a fresh new perspective as a songwriter.

In a recent interview with the online casino Stake, rap superstar Drake shared admiration for the 23-track body of work. However, as the “Rich Flex” rapper peered through the live chat, he noticed one question continued to pop up. “I know one of the questions was ‘what have I been listening to,” said Drake.

The rapper then proceeded to list off a few artists, including Lilah and Baby Drill, before disclosing, “And I’ve been listening to the new SZA, listening [to SOS], [it’s] incredible.”

This should come as no surprise that Drake is a fan of alternative R&B, as he constantly refers to himself as a “certified lover boy.” But, given Drake and SZA’s history, some fans were taken back by his response. But fear not: after their brief fling ended in 2009, the former lovers remained cordial.

Recently, the singer shared that even though Drake “has a Regina George quality to him,” they are in good standing.

“We’re cool. And we’ve always been cool,” said SZA, “It’s never been weird. It didn’t come completely out of the blue when he let me know. I didn’t know it was a song with 21 [Savage] or anything like that. But anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive. He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him… He’s King Drake.”

So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

